Shane Gillis Sets Internet On Fire With Hilarious Non-Woke Comedy Skit: WATCH

Shane Gillis didn't disappoint everyone watching "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend.

The star comedian returned to "SNL" to host for the second time after previously being fired by the sketch comedy series.

His monologue was met with a lot of backlash and claims it wasn't funny. I didn't think it was too bad, but X was fired up crushing him.

Shane Gillis "SNL" skit goes viral.

While the internet unnecessarily attacked him for his monologue, one sketch from the show is drawing high praise:

CoupleaBeers.

Praise for the skit was overwhelming. Below are some of the comments on YouTube:

"Can you come sit down, we need to talk...." "No." Perfection

the best of this is when he is ganked and vacuuming and looks out of the window paranoid. Nailed it. lol

I can't stop laughing after the "Lil Bump."

Has to be a sketch that Shane brought to the writing room. Hilarious.

The disclaimer of "a couple of beers can mean two or ten…" lol

Shane's reassuring looks into the camera are everything.

Two and a half minutes without a single downbeat. This was gold from start to finish.

The plane hitting the cloud like it’s a line of coke took me out

You can't be bad at school and sports!!!

"Can you sit down, we need to have a little chat" - "no." absolutely perfect. I don't know why, but it's perfect.

This is a gem.

"A couple of beers could mean two or ten" LOL

The paranoid look out the window while vacuuming after the little bump is a chef’s kiss

That was killer...SG has this winking nod to the audience that is unparalleled

I'm glad to see some people still have a sense of humor after the backlash Gillis initially faced. The man is hilarious, and this was absolutely a hilarious skit.

It's clearly targeting dudes, and he nailed it. It's another great example of Gillis being one of the best men in the comedy game at the moment.

He's at the top of the mountain, and has no intention of leaving.

