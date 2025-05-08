Shakira Proves 20 Years Later That Her Hips Still Don't Lie By Shaking Her Ass On The Tonight Show

Now, if you've been a loyal reader of OutKick, you know all too well that Shakira's hips have still been telling the truth all these years later. You saw her kicking the year off in the gym getting those hips and booty ready to hit the road.

It's not surprising at all that at 48 the Colombian singer can still grab the mic, hit the stage, and show her backup dancers a thing or two about how to move their hips. It thrust her into the pop culture limelight and that's where she intends to stay.

For the doubters, she appeared on The Tonight Show earlier this week, brought Wyclef along, then made Jimmy Fallon's show tolerable for a few minutes as she shook her ass to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hips Don't Lie.

Shakira rolled around in the sand, she smacked her own ass to the beat. It was a performance that, frankly, Fallon didn’t deserve to host. She should have kicked her tour off on the 20th anniversary and shared the nostalgic moment with a stadium full of people.

Shakira's hips are still telling the truth

We're not going to hold that against her. Someone else, maybe, but not Shakira. She didn’t want the moment to get lost in her tour. She wanted a televised standalone performance.

That's understandable. She'll be shaking it all over North America next week anyway. It's not like there’s a ton of time between the anniversary and her tour getting started.

Folks are going to get to see in person the truth that her hips are still telling. Talk about a moment to tell the grandkids about one day.

Shakira, more than 20 years into her run, playing catchy songs and shaking her ass without a hint that she's lost a step is one of those moments.

There will be some misty eyes in the crowd for these shows.