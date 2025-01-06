Shakira's Hips Don't Lie In The Gym As She Prepares For Upcoming Tour

Shakira is hitting the road in 2025. But before she does, she's hitting the gym to help prepare for the rigors of spending week after week on tour.

You don’t simply show up for a two-month stretch of shaking your hips every other night. You have to get into the gym leading up to that and make sure the hips are equipped for action.

The 47-year-old is doing that. She's putting in the work in the gym and an update over the weekend proves that her hips truly don't lie. Shakira is ready.

Now's not the time to pump the brakes. It's a new year, she has a new tour, and she isn't heading out there to disappoint. A few more weeks and those hips will be putting the work in the gym to good use.

The drama of the last year-plus is behind her. Shakira is full prepared for a big 2025. She's kicking off her North America tour in Charlotte in May at Bank of America Stadium.

Shakira and her hips are going to be all over North America the spring into early summer

Back in October, when the tour was announced, she wrote to her more than 90 million followers, "Here are my new 2025 North America dates. I’m so excited to share my best show yet with you. Thank you all for supporting and inspiring me to keep pushing myself. I can’t wait to celebrate with you in May!"

Look out, Shakira's hips are about to be doing their thing all over North America. She'll be all over the East Coast. She has several stops across Texas, shows on the West Coast and even up in Canada.

You've been sufficiently warned. Brace yourself for all that a tour with a star of this magnitude brings with it. There's her band, the dancers, all those that make a tour possible and, for this particular set of shows, hips that need to be accounted for.