Singer Ruthlessly Roasted After Butchering Classic Country Song: WATCH

Shaboozey is getting absolutely crushed for his performance of a legendary country song.

For those of you who don't know who Shaboozey is, it's kind of hard to describe the man. There are some people who believe he's a country singer.

I've never felt that way. Not even a little bit.

It's more of pop music that somehow dabbles with country themes. For some reason, people seem to think that makes him a country star. It doesn't, and I'll fight that battle to the death.

Shaboozey butchers "Family Tradition."

Well, we might have some more proof that Shaboozey definitely isn't country. At the very least, he shouldn't be singing country music.

He was recently performing in Indianapolis when he decided to sing Hank Williams Jr.'s "Family Tradition," according to Whiskey Riff.

Bad idea.

It went about as poorly as it could have gone, and the results were a disaster. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Yikes. That's a big yikes moment. That's about as bad as it gets, and people were quick to weigh in with thoughts:

This is embarrassing!

This is horrid

Sounds really good on mute 🔥

hell no what a joke

Uh no sorry

hell no

Even the mic is screaming for help

Lord have mercy

ummmm.... no 😳

Oh hell nah

Should’ve practice a little more for that

F*ck no

make it stop

If you're going to cover Hank Williams Jr., then you better make damn sure that it's going to be awesome. Hank Williams Jr. is a legend. One of the greatest country acts to ever live.

Not only that, but "Family Tradition" is probably his most popular song. How does a person butcher it that poorly?

It's beyond embarrassing. I've seen the local drunk at karaoke do better.

What do you think of his performance? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.