What's The Greatest Country Music Song Ever Made? People Have A Clear Answer

What's the greatest country song ever released?

I recently wrote a piece about the saddest songs after my recommendation of "David" by Cody Jinks drew plenty of different reactions.

The OutKick audience simply loves country music. It's been a ton of fun diving into country music debates, introducing people to new artists and more.

Well, the natural follow up to the saddest country song is the best country song.

What's the greatest country music song ever made?

I threw out the question of greatest country music song ever, and you all didn't disappoint with your answers. Let's roll right into the best songs, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

1) "Amarillo By Morning" - George Strait

2) "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" - Toby Keith

3) "Take Me Home, Country Roads" - John Denver

4) "Friends in Low Places" - Garth Brooks

5) "The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia" - Reba McEntire

6) "A Country Boy Can Survive" - Hank Williams Jr.

7a) "A Boy Named Sue" - Johnny Cash

7b) "Folsom Prison Blues" - Johnny Cash

8) "The Gambler" - Kenny Rodgers

9) "Stand By Your Man" - Tammy Wynette

10) "Mama Tried" - Merle Haggard

I have to admit that ranking the top 10 best songs was significantly more difficult than ranking the 10 saddest songs. There were just so many great songs to choose from. What did I get right? What did I get wrong? I want to hear your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.