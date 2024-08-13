What's The Saddest Country Music Song Ever Made? People Have Clear Answer

What's the saddest country song ever made?

I recently wrote about the song "David" by Cody Jinks, and in my opinion, it's the saddest country song ever released. It tells the tragic story of two friends who go separate ways in life.

It's a brutal and heartbreaking ballad.

What's the saddest country song?

After writing about "David," I had many OutKick readers email me (always feel free to reach out at David.Hookstead@outkick.com) saying that they had different choices.

As a man who loves a great debate, I decided to throw the question out on X for people to discuss.

There were a ton of answers, and you can dive into all the replies on X. I've compiled the most popular answers for the greatest sad country songs for everyone to enjoy.

Let's roll.

1) "He Stopped Loving Her Today" - George Jones

2) "Whiskey Lullaby" - Brad Paisley

3) "If You're Reading This" - Tim McGraw

4) "Hurt" - Johnny Cash

5) "Maggie's Song" - Chris Stapleton

6) "I Can Still Make Cheyenne" - George Strait

7) "Sober Sundays" - The Castellows and Wyatt Flores

8) "Travelin' Soldier" - The Dixie Chicks

9) "Two Teardrops" - Steve Wariner

10) "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)" - Alan Jackson

There were a lot more answers and ones, but overall, I'd say those ten take the cake for saddest country songs with George Jones coming in the top slot. I'd guess more than half the replies were in support of that famous track from George Jones. What's your favorite sad country song? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.