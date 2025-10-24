'Sex Warfare' Spies Are Trying To Bone Our Horny Tech Nerds & It's A Real Problem

The Russians & Chinese are looking for sex-hungry tech bros to extract data from as part of their spying rings

While an NBA gambling mess is swirling, the U.S. has even bigger issues than Terry Rozier possibly/allegedly cooking the casinos.

According to an EXPLOSIVE report from The Times, Chinese and Russian spies are using "sex warfare" to infiltrate the U.S. tech world with a mission to spy and steal our secrets.

How far are these women willing to go?

All the way.

What does that mean?

According to a tech insider interviewed by The Times, these spies are willing to bone tech dorks for years and years if it means accomplishing their missions for the motherland.

It's not a secret that sex has been used by these scumbag spy operations for years, but the difference now is that these broads are willing to get married and knocked up to send the spying even deeper down a rabbit hole.

"Showing up, marrying a target, having kids with a target — and conducting a lifelong collection operation, it’s very uncomfortable to think about, but it’s so prevalent," a former counterintelligence official told the Times.

You don't say?

It's not a U.S. secret that Chinese spies are willing to sleep with dorks to gain access inside our government. Just go back to Fang Fang, the Chinese spy who, the U.S. government says, was having sex with city mayors and eventually ended up close to Rep. Eric Swalwell (D.-Calif.).

Eric eventually ended up so close to Fang Fang that the FBI had to pull him aside to tell the Congressman that he was the target, according to Axios.

Fang Fang got so close to Swalwell that she was able to hand-pick an intern to place into Eric's office.

The Russians have been using spy sex for decades

In 1987, the Washington Post noted that the KGB has been using sex warfare against the U.S. going all the way back to World War II.

"No category of western resident in Moscow, it seems, has been immune from the charms of Soviet ‘swallows’ and ‘ravens,’ KGB jargon for professional seductresses and their male counterparts," the Post reported.

Pounding one out is a tale as old as time. The oldest profession in the world meets the second-oldest profession. One minute you're trying to extract information at a bar in broken English. The next minute you're breaking a headboard.

"It's a very crude technique — but one that the Soviets employ with considerable sophistication. You would have thought that we would be selecting people who were invulnerable to it by now, but apparently not," an expert on the KGB told the newspaper.

"Every westerner who goes to Moscow knows that some girl may get into his bedroom, but people continue to get trapped . . . . It's human nature, I suppose."

Things got so bad in Russia that year that three Marines who were serving as U.S. Embassy guards ended up charged with spying in a sex-for-secrets scandal.

While the Russians will never stop trying to sleep with American men to steal secrets, now you have to watch out for the Chinese when you're just trying to get a bite to eat at a Hilton in Beijing.

The Chinese are even said to have a spying base in Cuba that could be pumping out Chinese ladies ready to sleep around for the right data.

Be on high alert, tech bros. They're horny, and they're coming for your secrets.