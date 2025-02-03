Secret Hook Up Among Friends Might Have Ruined The Engagement Of Someone Involved

Secret hook-ups among friends are generally a bad idea, especially when there are three people involved. Another person means another possible weak point in keeping the secret a secret.

Add drinks into the mix, and you're asking for someone to let it out. That's what went down recently when an engaged couple had a few drinks with their married friends. It turned out three out of the four had a secret.

The person who found out the hard way during a drunken confession is the guy who is engaged to one of the women involved in the hook-up he knew nothing about.

He shared the details of the reveal on Reddit. The 26-year-old man now says his engagement is at stake after learning what his fiancée and married friends once did together. The married friends who are supposed to be the best man and maid of honor at their wedding.

He and his fiancée Sasha have a "pretty standard relationship," he explained. They have their ups and downs like everyone else. But thanks to some drinking with their friends, it all might be over before they're supposed to walk down the aisle.

"Her friend Taylor (27f) is married to her husband Mike (28m). Mike is supposed to be the best man at our wedding and Taylor the maid of honor," he explained.

"We usually hangout every other weekend. We may go out or we might stay in and just watch movies and have a few drinks. But this particular day wasn't like any other where I have gotten the shock of a lifetime."

It was a normal night of drinking until his wife's friend Taylor had a little too much to drink. That's when it all started to go down hill according to our troubled possible groom.

A hook-up secret that could ruin an engagement

"In front of her own husband she starts to straddle me and kiss me. I pulled back and told her not to do that. Her husband Mike had a look of absolute disbelief because of what she was doing," he continued.

"Taylor then proceeded to tell me she's just trying to initiate a threesome between me and my fiancee Sasha. I looked confused and Sasha didn't say anything or attempt to stop her."

Why in the world would she do that? And spring it on him here like this? Well, according to Taylor, his fiancée Sasha wants to give him a threesome. That seems like something that would have been mentioned prior to right then and there.

It wasn’t. He had no idea what was happening. Sasha's quiet at this point, Taylor's husband Mike is frozen. So he got straight to the point and asked why, as a married woman, would Taylor initiate a threesome in front of her husband.

The answer changed everything. He thinks he knows the people he's in the room with, but he has no idea who they are. They're the type to have a threesome together and never tell him. It's unclear if it happened while he was in a relationship with Sasha or not, but that detail didn’t seem to matter to him.

"Taylor without skipping a beat blurts out that her and Sasha had already given Mike a threesome before they got married. As soon as that came out of her mouth, the room fell silent," the broken-hearted man revealed.

"What followed after was Mike looking down trying to avoid eye contact with me, Sasha having a look of horror on her face, Me looking like I saw a ghost, and Taylor still having the same blank expression, like she didn't just expose the biggest secret that I'm certain I was never supposed to know."

Sasha eventually snapped back to reality and led the married couple out of the apartment. She then tried to explain herself, but he was having none of it. He left for the night and now isn’t sure how to proceed.

As mentioned previously, it would appear as if everything, including calling off the wedding is on the table. Which, if we're being honest here, seems just a tiny bit dramatic.

If his fiancée had participated in a threesome while they were together, that would likely be included in this guy's story. It's not, so I'm going to proceed as if it had taken place prior to their relationship.

That means a threesome for a threesome seems more than reasonable. There's no need to call off the wedding and end the engagement. If anything, the planning for this big day before the wedding needs to take place. The clock's ticking.