Sean Connery's Granddaughter Takes 'Bikinis Or Nothing' Mission To Indonesia

The pressure of being born into a well-known family with a ton of money and influence can be a lot to handle. Some fold under the weight of living up to the family name.

Others figure it out. They don’t spend their time wishing they were someone else and resenting who they are. They embrace it and use it to their advantage.

One of those who have figured it out is Sean Connery's granddaughter, Saskia. She's not out partying nonstop and mooching off of her grandfather’s estate, which various sources estimate was worth roughly $350 million when he died in 2020 at the age of 90.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

No, she would never do that. She loved her grandfather, calling him her "partner in crime" and her "biggest supporter and best friend" on what would have been his birthday in 2024.

While other socialites and influencers are flocking to Coachella and dumping out festival-related content - props to those who have gone out of their way to bring boobs back to the event - Saskia has been focusing on what matters to her.

Saskia Connery's bikinis or nothing mission is one we can all get behind

Saskia is into ocean conservation through the Connery Foundation, which also happens to lend itself to a lot of opportunities to wear bikinis.

That takes us to Monday in Indonesia, where she announced "bikinis or nothing."

The countdown to summer is on and, ladies and gentlemen, whether you've been paying attention or not, bikini season is already upon us.

Ocean conservation, bikini picture carousels, and possible references to James Bond, you couldn’t have asked for more from Saskia Connery.

She's diving with sharks, doing her part to save the oceans, getting her toes in the sand and making things happen. This is how you hope your grandchildren will make use of your estate when you're long gone.

There's no time to virtue signal or anything like that. She's far too busy. I'm with Saskia as we get closer to summer bikinis or nothing.