Rare Photo Of SEAL Team 6 Goes Viral, Is Bada** Reminder Of American Power

An awesome photo of SEAL Team 6 members is going viral online.

SEAL Team 6 is the Navy's sole Tier One unit in JSOC, and it's tasked with direct action raids against high-value targets and hostage rescue missions.

It's one of the military's top-two direct action units. The other is the Army's Delta Force. We can debate all day about which one is better, but there's no question they're the top two.

SEAL Team 6 photo goes viral.

With the wars in the Middle East over, people are starting to see more and more photos of the men tasked with taking the fight to the enemy.

Slowly but surely the curtain is being pulled back on the shadowy world of Special Operations. That includes an awesome photo of SEAL Team 6 members from Red Squadron on deployment in Afghanistan posing in front of a Chinook.

Red Squadron - one of the four assault squadrons in DEVGRU - has a very special history within the Special Operations community.

It was the squadron tasked with killing Osama bin Laden in 2011. More than 20 members of Red Squadron flew into Pakistan under the cover of darkness on helicopters being piloted by members of the 160th SOAR.

They conducted a precision assault on the compound and killed the most-wanted man on the planet. It doesn't get much cooler than that.

It's also worth noting that SEAL Team 6 was tasked with handling Afghanistan while Delta Force was flooded into Iraq to handle the invasion and insurgency.

They put in a lot of hard years of fighting against the Taliban.

