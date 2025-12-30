Secret SEAL Team 6 Members Caught On Camera In Bada** Photo

A few SEAL Team 6 operators were caught on camera, and the photo is outstanding.

SEAL Team 6 – known officially as Naval Special Warfare Development Group – is the Navy's Tier One counter-terrorism and hostage rescue unit.

It's the counterpart to the Army's Delta Force. Both units are full of the best operators on the planet, and we should all be grateful they're on our side. When failure isn't an option, those are the men who get the call.

RELATED: America's Secret Black Ops Ghost Ship Detected In Critical Location, War Fears Soar

SEAL Team 6 operators caught on camera.

SEAL Team 6's bread and butter is operations on the water. It's what they were initially designed to do. Although their land capabilities are also exceptional, they put in a ton of work in Afghanistan and Iraq during the GWOT.

The popular Instagram page @JSOC_Archive recently posted a photo of several of DEVGRU operators in what appears to be a Mark V SOC. A Mark V SOC is a specialized boat used by special operations units.

The Instagram caption claims the operators are members of Blue Squadron. Blue Squadron is one of the four assault squadrons in DEVGRU.

Check out the awesome photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's always rare to see photos of Tier One operators. It's even rarer to see them rocking in a boat on the water.

Imagine being a scumbag on the open waters pushing drugs, and a dozen of these dudes roll up on you to unleash hell.

Remember, we know SEAL Team 6 is involved with the ongoing war against the narco-terrorists. What exactly the operators are doing is unknown, but there's been some indications they're heavily involved in building the target packages.

It will never get old seeing awesome photos of the world's best operators, and SEAL Team 6 is right at the top of the list alongside their brothers in arms in the Army. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.