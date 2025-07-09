Scumbags Fight At California Waterpark Like It's A Spirit Airlines Flight Or Walmart Entrance

A lifeguard had to jump into the wave pool to rescue a little boy. WATCH.

What in the Spirit Airlines have you idiots done to this California water park?

Not satisfied with ruining budget airlines, cruises, malls, AAU basketball games, buffets, and trips to Walmart, trash bag Americans decided to trade punches in the wave pool at Knott's Soak City in Buena Park, CA over the weekend.

As a bonus, the maniacs scared a small child who was just trying to have fun in the wave pool like generations before him did at water parks until the idiots showed up.

Let's go to the footage:

Looks like a Spirit Airlines boarding gate, right?

As for the child who had to witness this barbaric behavior, the uploader, who says his cousin recorded the fight, was rescued by a lifeguard.

How about another angle? Yes, multiple people had their phones in the water just ready to capture content:

And there you have it, the Spirit Airlines of Water Parks is here and this, most likely, won't be the final time we see this nonsense. Buckle up, these videos went viral and scumbags on TikTok now have this in their brains.

Here's the angle where you see the lifeguard jump in to rescue the child: