Conservative Star Erupts On CNN Panel, Lights Up Liberal Woman: WATCH

Scott Jennings laid into a fellow CNN panelist Tuesday night in a very heated exchange.

Jennings is becoming a legit conservative star for one simple reason:

He doesn't back down when debating liberals.

The popular Republican is often outnumbered, and he still rolls. Well, things hit a new level during a testy moment.

Scott Jennings erupts on CNN panelist.

Jennings was condemning vandalism and violence directed at Tesla owners and dealerships during the show when things exploded. Elon Musk's company has come under attack since he took a prominent role in President Donald Trump's administration.

Center for American Progress CEO Neera Tanden tried to tie the situation to January 6th and implied Jennings didn't care about political violence.

It was off to the races from there as a yelling match unfolded.

"I'm sorry you're a condescending person who hasn‘t been paying attention to what I do," a very fired up Jennings told Tanden after she accused him of getting "emotional."

It's very easy to see when someone is legitimately upset, and there is no doubt Jennings had been pushed past the line.

You can watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Heated, indeed. Let's be clear, Tanden's comments were insane. She - without proof - tried to imply Jennings supported January 6th.

If you're going to say something like that, then there better be overwhelming evidence brought to the table.

Of course there was not. Furthermore, what happened on J6 has nothing to do with what's happening in March 2025.

Everyone should be condemning attacks on American companies and people who buy their products. It's unacceptable. Anyone caught doing it should 100% be arrested and prosecuted. A civilized society can't allow people to be terrorized because of the car they drive.

What do you think of the intense moment and the attacks on Tesla? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.