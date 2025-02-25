CNN Panel Nuked Over Simple Claim About Money And Hard Work: WATCH

Scott Jennings continues to just dominate CNN panels, and it's content gold.

CNN has become a launching point for a lot of insanity since President Donald Trump's return to the White House.

The absolute worst example is Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett sharing racist lies on TV and not being immediately fact-checked.

I guess facts don't matter if you want to smear people on live TV in the eyes of CNN hosts.

Scott Jennings nukes CNN panel.

Scott Jennings got into a spat with fellow commentator Tara Setmayer Monday night when she told him to "stop being so cavalier" over federal employees facing pressure.

"These are people’s livelihoods…You have the privilege of sitting here and getting a six-figure paycheck from CNN," Setmayer added.

It was off to the races from there.

"I have to show up every day. I have to show up and earn it...I have to show up and earn it," a clearly fired up Jennings said after his salary was referenced.

You can watch the exchange below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For the record, many federal employees working from home is a very real thing. The exact number is unclear, but a recent report claimed the number was north of 40% during the 2023 fiscal year.

Now, does that mean they're not working? No, but as many people who have dealt with federal employees know, they often love talking about how easy it is.

That's why President Trump ordered federal employees back to in-person work as soon as he returned to the Oval Office.

It's a bit crazy working from the office - if it's possible - is such a crazy thought. Doctors, police, factory workers, the military and lots of other jobs have to go into work.

They don't have the luxury of staying at home all day and working remote. Again, that doesn't mean they're lazy, but there are some simple realities at play here. That's why Scott Jennings was clearly so fired up with Setmayer throwing out the fact he makes six figures to be on CNN. He's also in the studio. We know that because we have plenty of videos of him roasting people.

What do you think of the entire exchange?