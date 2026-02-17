Scarlett Johansson Could Have The Olympics To Thank For A Potential Boost In The Bedroom

Scarlett Johansson got a shoutout while Colin Jost joked about crotchgate during the Olympics.

Scarlett Johannson's husband, Colin Jost, has been locked in on the Olympics. Well, on one particular storyline from the Games anyway.

A storyline that, if all works out, could give him and his wife a boost in the bedroom. He's been watching the crotches of the athletes closely.

The penis PED rumors surrounding ski jumpers, referred to as penis-gate by some, and crotchgate by Jost and NBC has his attention. You bet your ass, ScarJo is keeping an eye on the situation at home too.

Jost told Mike Tirico while covering the Olympics remotely from Lake Placid, New York for some reason, "I’ve been following crotchgate very closely."

He added, "I've had my eye on all of the crotches, and I wanted to really get myself in the mindset."

During the NBC segment, they showed a number of headlines from the so-called crotchgate controversy. When the cameras returned to Jost, he had his crotch blurred out because he's been getting in on the PED action.

Winter Games Just Got A Little Weirder Thanks To Colin Jost

"I’ve been injecting, I’d say, maybe too much hyaluronic acid…" he said, before adding that "Scarlett's excited."

Nothing like some dong jokes to make the Olympics a little more interesting, am I right? Who doesn’t want to watch some curling then have some hot penis injection talk before they turn to speed skating or ski jumping?

"It's going to be fun, we’re gonna see if I can break all kinds of records," Jost added before they wrapped his appearance up.

"I might be able to jump all the way to Italy with this thing. So watch out. Watch out, Olympians. I’m coming for you."

I tell you, after watching that, you can’t help but root for him.

He's not going to be flying over to Italy or anything like that, but that doesn’t mean he can't get a boost in the bedroom.

It's all about effort. You can’t say that Colin Jost isn’t putting in the effort for his wife. Even an A-lister like Scarlett Johansson can appreciate it.