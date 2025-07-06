Foreign Black Ops Member Pours Praise On Secret American Commando Squad: 'F**king Rock Stars'

Don't mess with American operators.

As OutKick readers know, I have a fascination with the world of Tier One operations. No country on the planet can do what America can do when it comes to military operations.

Our Special Operations capabilities are downright terrifying. It's a wrap for whoever is on a target list when our guys show up in the middle of the night, and getting an up-close look at it certainly impressed a former SAS operator.

SAS operator pours praise on Delta Force.

Former 22 SAS operator Jay Cal appeared on "The Shawn Ryan" for a six-and-a-half-hour interview about his career, and one moment caught my attention.

Cal spent a year on an exchange program with The Unit at Fort Bragg, and he was blown away by what he saw working with Delta Force commandos from the moment he arrived.

"Those guys were f*cking rock stars. Honestly, I have never been so impressed by a team as I have with those guys there as assaulters. And I say this with the utmost respect to everyone else. The best assault team/teams that I ever worked with, just primarily on shooting and CQB and assaulting. There's nothing on Earth that compares to those f*cking guys in that unit, and in my team, I had, like, first draft picks from OTC. So, they were f*cking rock stars. It was super impressive.

Cal also revealed the Delta Force team he was attached to gave him an American flag to wear on his gear - something he viewed as an incredible honor.

You can watch his truly outstanding comments below starting around 4:09:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"There's nothing on Earth that compares to those f*cking guys in that unit."

That belongs on a poster.

This is extraordinarily high praise, and it's coming from a fellow Tier One commando in one of the world's best units. In fact, the SAS is the original counterterrorism unit that Delta Force is modeled after.

The two units have an incredibly close relationship, and that includes deploying together to fight and kill bad guys. It's all respect, and when an SAS guy says Delta is unmatched, you know he means it.

It's also not the first time a story like this has been publicly told. Former SAS operator Lindsay Bruce previously told me a Unit guy the SAS got in the exchange destroyed them in a shooting competition.

I love the SAS. It's a great unit full of great men who have died and shed blood right next to its American counterparts. Now, another former member is pouring praise on Delta Force as the crown jewel. You love to see it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.