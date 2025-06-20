Epic Delta Force Photos Go Viral, Feature The Last Thing Bad Guys See Alive

Some incredible photos of Tier One operators are going viral.

For those of you who might not know, there are a total of five Tier One Special Mission Units in the military.

The list is below:

Delta Force (Direct action kill/capture missions and hostage rescue)

SEAL Team 6 (Direct action kill/capture missions and hostage rescue)

Task Force Orange (Intelligence)

24th STS (Air Force CCTs and pararescue often attached to ST6 and The Unit)

Regimental Reconnaissance Company (Recon and also direct action when needed)

Delta Force photos go viral.

When it comes to the granddaddy of them all, there's no unit that's better than Delta Force. The Army's Special Mission Unit recruits from the entire military, has an insane selection process and is tasked with America's most sensitive mission. As members say, when the red balloon goes up in the sky, The Unit answers the call.

There used to be a time when getting a look at The Unit (also known as CAG) was rare. Now, with the GWOT behind us and its existence being acknowledged (it still officially doesn't exist) becoming less taboo, more photos are hitting the web.

That includes some new photos of current Delta Force operators in full kit on a helicopter at some point in June. The pilots were members of the 160th SOAR - the greatest pilots on the planet.

Check out the awesome photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You know what those photos represent? The last thing bad guys on this planet see before taking a permanent dirt nap.

If you look up in the sky and see a Littlebird helicopter with dudes hanging off the side coming your way, then I have unfortunate news for you.

It's a wrap. The game is over. Those dudes don't miss and they don't play games. They're hunters and they always catch who they're looking for.

What do you think of Delta Force and the world of Special Operations? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.