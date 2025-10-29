Kim Kardashian's Famous Booty Was Turned Into A Drum By Her Costar At 'All's Fair' Premiere

The talk of Tuesday night's New York City premiere of the Hulu series All's Fair was all about Kim Kardashian's famous butt. That's part of what you sign up for when you cast the 45-year-old, and she shows up to such events.

To her credit, however, this one isn’t entirely her fault. She didn’t go out of her way to draw attention to her moneymaker. This isn’t a case of butt cleavage gone wild or any other over-the-top form of self-promotion.

At least not any obvious self-promotion. The person responsible for making the premiere about Kim K's booty is award-winning actress Sarah Paulson, one of her legal drama series costars.

Paulson greeted Kardashian in front of The Whitby Hotel, got one up-close look at what her costar was dragging around behind her, and started playing it like a drum. She then, after several slaps, gave it a squeeze for good luck as the two made their way inside.

Sarah Paulson Has an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and Apparently Zero Resistance to Kim K’s Backside

Kardashian may not have a clue how much a gallon of milk costs (if I'm being honest, neither do I) but she does know how to put her million-dollar glam budget to good use.

That's much more valuable than any milk knowledge if you ask me. Without that glam budget, is she walking around with a dumper that her costars can't even ignore? I highly doubt it.

If anyone could ignore it, you think it would be an actress of Sarah Paulson's caliber. She has a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Tony Award to her name. She couldn't even pretend it wasn’t within reach.

That's the kind of power over others that trumps talent. All the awards went flying right out the window. The fact that she was surrounded by cameras did little to dissuade Paulson. In that moment, it was just her, Kim K, and Kim's booty.

Now that's how you promote a new series.