Kim Kardashian Has No Idea What Milk Costs — Proving Why Celebs Shouldn't Lecture Us About Anything

A million-dollar "glam" budget, but she's never been to the grocery store

On the Call Her Daddy podcast this week, Alex Cooper asked Kim Kardashian a simple question: how much do you spend on "glam" each year?

You know — hair extensions, makeup, nails, injections, lipo, surgeries, whatever else goes into maintaining the effortless beauty of a billionaire.

Kim had no idea. She had to think about it for a while, like a kid (or me, to be honest) trying to do long division without a calculator. Finally, she landed on a nice, round figure: maybe a million dollars?

Once again proving, boys and girls, you’re not ugly — you’re just poor.

While trying to calculate her beauty budget, Kim dropped this gem: "I mean, I don’t have a concept of what, like, certain simple things cost… I’d like to know a little bit more about what, like, a milk carton costs."

Well, let me fill you in, Kimberly. The average cost of a gallon of milk in the U.S. in October 2025 is $3.46, according to the USDA. It could be slightly more or less depending on where you live. But I don't expect Kim to know that.

In fact, I don't blame her at all. If I had her money, you'd never see me in a Sam's Club. Or even an overpriced Publix, "where shopping is a pleasure." Hell, I don't even like going to the grocery store now, and I'm a few bucks short of a billion.

But Kim's comment is a perfect encapsulation of why we shouldn't give one single flying fudge about what celebrities think about politics, the economy or anything that actually affects daily life for the rest of us down here in the pit of poors.

And I’m not picking on Kim here. (Okay, maybe I am a little.) But to her credit, she’s not even the worst offender. To my knowledge, her only official presidential endorsement was Hillary Clinton back in 2016.

She's part of a larger celebrity culture, though, that mistakes fame for wisdom — where every award show speech doubles as a TED Talk and every Instagram caption is a lecture.

You know the type: Robert De Niro shouting about fascism between award-show commercial breaks, Leonardo DiCaprio flying private jets to climate conferences, LeBron James lamenting oppression while wearing $200,000 worth of designer clothes and shoveling in cash from China.

It’s not that rich and famous people shouldn’t have opinions or care about causes. They absolutely should, and many of them do. Fund cancer research, donate to animal rescues, build clean-water wells in Africa, whatever your thing is — all of that is genuinely good.

The problem is that most of them are so far removed from reality that the things they preach about never actually touch their lives. Taylor Swift officially endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024, but in reality, Taylor's life remains unaffected no matter who's in the Oval Office, whether it's Kamala, Donald Trump or a poorly trained Bernadoodle.

When you live behind security gates and fly on private jets, it’s easy to pontificate about issues you’ll never experience firsthand.

Crime, illegal immigration, the housing market, the cost of groceries, medical bills, boys in girls' sports — these are all things for us regular Joes and Janes to worry about. Kim’s got far more pressing matters. Like designing "Nipple Bras" and "bush panties" for her underwear empire.

Thirty-two United States dollars for fake pubic hair glued to a string. Kim, do you have any idea how many gallons of milk that buys?

Actually, wait. No, you don’t.