Sarah Palin Goes On Date With New York Rangers Legend As Big Trial Begins

Sarah Palin and former New York Rangers star Ron Duguay are still going strong after the two were seen catching a Rangers - Islanders game late last week. The former Alaskan Governor was in town as she continues to fight the New York Times over a lawsuit she filed from a 2017 article.

"I love it. It’s a great distraction," Palin told the New York Post on Tuesday outside a Manhattan courthouse when asked how her date went, while also noting that the former Rangers bought her the brand-new Oxford high heels she was wearing. (Well done, Ron!)

PALIN AND RANGERS STAR WENT TO RANGERS VS ISLANDERS

Duguay and Palin had been friends for some time when they began talking after Palin's ex-husband Todd filed for divorce in 2020. Duguay would eventually shoot his shot with Palin and, let's be honest, ended up with the next best trophy to a Stanley Cup. During that time period, the Rangers center would also date Farrah Fawcett; a Charlie's Angel AND a Governor?! You dog, Ronny!

Both Palin and Duguay have reportedly been dating since the end of 2022, but are rarely seen in public together and hardly post photos, but it appears everything is going just fine between the two, despite Duguay battling some health problems.

"Oh, he’s battling a health issue right now, but otherwise very well. I just texted him to tell him how the day went. Hopefully he’ll be here, we’ll see," Palin told the Post about Duguay attending the libel lawsuit trial.

PALIN IS SUING THE NEW YORK TIMES

On Wednesday morning, Palin tweeted the Post story with the caption, "#NHL bummed regular season ends - best sport ever. Best distraction when topsy-turvy "real world" stuff crashes your boards - let's go Rangers!"

Palin's libel lawsuit against the New York Times began on Wednesday and is expected to last about two weeks after a federal appeals court ruled that the original judge in the 2022 trial knowingly withheld evidence that was favorable to her. Palin is accusing the Times of knowingly defaming her when they published an article linking her campaign to the 2011 assassination attempt on Democratic Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

And just like Duguay fighting for a Cup, Palin isn't backing down either - hiring big-shot lawyer Shane Vogt, who successfully defended Hulk Hogan in a 2016 defamation trial that would successfully bankrupt Gawker.

