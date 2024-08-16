Sarah Palin Supports The Political Bikini Movement, Kay Adams Continues Her NFL Thirst Tour & Parliament Brawl

What a week! Let me tell you, waking up every day and getting to write about the next hot congresswoman flaunting her bikini body has been an absolute pleasure.

I didn't think this is where this job would take me, but I'm glad it's where I've landed. Inheriting the ‘Hot Politician’ beat has been such an unexpected treat. First Anna Paulina Luna, then Nancy Mace, and now, this morning, firecracker Lauren Boebert with a little Sarah Palin mixed in.

It's a real movement now, folks. And I'm gonna be here every step of the way. Unless, of course, this kid ever decides to come. In that case, I'll be gone for a few weeks. Not forever – I ain't Pete Buttigieg! – but a bit.

But, of course, we're not there yet. As you can see, I'm still here. Teaching away on a Friday afternoon. A full 24 hours late. House in absolute shambles. Tension through the roof. You know what I'm doing later today? Decorating for fall. That's right. It's here. She won.

Mark it down: August 16th. The day fall began at the Dean house. Happy Halloween, losers!

On that note, welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we appreciate Kay Adams and head into the weekend with clear eyes and full hearts (can't lose!).

What else? I've got Lauren Boebert completing our congresswoman trifecta with an absolute heater, Sarah Palin chiming in, a tornado ending football practice and a wild brawl breaking out during Turkish parliament.

How's THAT for a Friday menu?

Grab some rum for National Rum Day – ain't my thing, but I respect it – and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Kay Adams deserves respect and that's what she'll get

Never been a huge rum guy. Don't hate it, but it ain't whiskey. Last time I checked, this was America. We drink whiskey here.

That being said, a Dark ‘N Stormy is maybe my favorite drink of all time. That would be ginger beer and dark rum for those who don’t have as sophisticated a pallet as I do.

It also reminds me of an underrated Toby Keith song from a very underrated Toby Keith album:

You ever listened to Toby's The Bus Songs album? The best. Some real gems in there, some of which would get Toby very much canceled today.

Not here, though. We respect legends, and Toby is atop that list. God, I miss him. That one still stings.

Speaking of legends, let's head out to Denver and check in with Kay Adams!

The hot congresswomen beat has been a pleasure to work this week

What a run here for Kay Adams to start this 2024 NFL season. She's been on her training camp tour for about two weeks now, and it's been a home run at every stop.

Nobody does the #content game better than Queen Kay. Nobody. Remember Good Morning Football? Me neither, because it stopped being relevant the second Kay left. That show STINKS now.

America, thoughts?

Kay is First Ballot.

Kay Adams knows exactly what she’s doing on the first pic and I ain’t mad at it.

Let’s Ride, Kay.

Lookin good in that uni!

You knew what you were doing in that 1st pic, and we're here for it.

Just fell to my knees in Costco.

Can't be falling down in Costco. That place is the Wild Wild West. It's every man for himself in there. Get up and get back at ‘em! There’s a shit-ton of bulk discount meat to buy today!

Speaking of the Wild Wild West, let's head over to conservative Twitter, where Anna Paulina Luna started the Make Republican Congresswomen Hot Again! movement earlier in the week, and Lauren Boebert – and Sarah Palin!!! – finished it this morning:

Best of the rest from a big week

I know Anna has gone big time now, but – again – I want her to remember who had her back first. It was OutKick. Nightcaps. Me.

We stand with Anna, Nancy Mace, Lauren and any other unapologetic hot congresswoman! And if you don't like it, I'm sure there's some woke Harvard professor teaching some stupid class right down the hall!

OK, let's get to everything I meant to include in class this week but forgot. And hey! Old pal Anthony Farris is gonna kick us off!

Turkish fight & Sid the Kid Sweeney has a new pitch

Seventeen years!!! My God. We're all so old.

Wanna know how old I was made to feel today? My kid sister – who turns 21 next month – stopped by on the way back to school. She lives in Jacksonville, where there happens to still be a functioning Quiznos. Seriously!

I called to make sure, and they answered. It was magic.

Anyway, I told her she needed to bring me some next time since I haven't had an Mmmmmmmm toasty sub from Quiznos since the Obama administration.

"What's that?" she asked.

I was devastated. Demoralized. What a kick to the nuts. Father time is undefeated, folks. Let's just enjoy this wild ride while we still can.

OK, two quickies on the way out. First? How about this Turkish brawl that broke out during Parliament?

From the NY Post:

A fistfight broke out in Turkey’s parliament on Friday when an opposition deputy was attacked after calling for his colleague, jailed on charges of organizing anti-government protests but since elected an MP, to be admitted to the assembly.

What a fight! This world really is on edge right now. We all HATE each other. What a time to be alive. The aliens really must just watch us and roll their eyes. I don't blame them.

But then again, they also see Sydney Sweeney discover a new use for her camera and probably think to themselves, 'You know what, they're not all bad.'

If anyone can unite this world, it's Sid the Kid.

She's gonna take us home today, and into a big weekend.

Let's go have one.

