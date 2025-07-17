San Diego Comic-Con 'King Of The Hill' Event Makes Ironic Omission

There will be no propane or propane accessories...

San Diego Comic Con begins this week, as thousands upon thousands of nerds will gather to celebrate the movies, TV shows, comics and more that they will later talk s--t about on the Internet.

One of those shows is King of the Hill, with the fantastic Mike Judge and Greg Daniels-created series making a comeback about 16 years after its initial run came to an end.

The latest trailer for the series looks promising, but I'll be honest, I'd end up watching it even if it didn't.

To promote the series' return, there will be a special event at San Diego Comic Con dubbed "Hank Hill’s Backyard that will feature all kinds of photo-ops and merch, including cans of water branded like Alamo Beer from the series.

On top of that, there will also be Texas-style barbecue to eat, but here's where the omission comes in: according to Dexerto, there will be no propane used anywhere.

Now, if you're familiar with King of the Hill, you know that Hank makes a living selling propane and propane accessories.

How? How did this happen?!

Hank would be horrified at the thought of the sweet lady propane getting sidelined in favor of whatever they're using to cook that BBQ.

I'm going to assume they're using wood — maybe post oak if they're going Texas-style — and while that's going to taste way better than anything done with clean-burnin' propane, it goes against everything the series' protagonist stands for.

The least they could do is have a propane grill on hand. That's how I do it. I have a propane grill and a charcoal grill that I can use to smoke things to mix things up.

Sometimes I want a little charcoal flavor. Other times I want to taste the meat, not the heat.

Aside from that little omission, it sounds like it's going to be a good time, and I still can't wait to get some new King of the Hill episodes on Aug. 4.