Billy Bob Thornton Shares Awesome Truth About Legendary 'Landman' Co-Star

Sam Elliott joined season two of "Landman" in the role of T.L. Norris.

Billy Bob Thornton and Sam Elliott had an outstanding working relationship on "Landman."

The second season recently wrapped up on Paramount+, and Elliott played a major role after joining the latest season.

The legendary Hollywood and Western icon starred as T.L. Norris – Tommy's slightly estranged father. The story arc was used to cover the difficult relationships between fathers and sons and the scars that don't heal decades later.

There were some very touching moments as creator Taylor Sheridan pulled back the curtain on the relationship.

Some of the best scenes in "Landman" season two revolved around Tommy and T.L. Norris and the tough bonds the characters share. (Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Billy Bob Thornton talks about working with Sam Elliott.

Thornton was recently asked by Variety what the most challenging part of season two was, and he gave an interesting answer.

His deep relationship and friendship with Sam Elliott, and how it could have impacted tough scenes.

"Maybe not every actor is this way, but I can’t help it because I’m so codependent. Some of the hardest stuff I had to do was when I had to be abrupt to, or even mean with, Sam Elliott. Sam and I are old, old friends. He’s been like a pop to me since I’ve known him in the ’80s. He’s been a mentor, a friend and everything. Sometimes, knowing the other human, it’s not as easy to just go for it, but you have to. You have to go 100%," Thornton explained to the outlet.

Billy Bob Thornton says some of his toughest "Landman" scenes were filmed with Sam Elliott, due to their close relationship. (Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

I'm glad that Thornton and Elliott were able to set their friendship aside to film some truly awesome moments.

As I've said many times, season two of "Landman" was a bit all over the place and inconsistent in terms of quality, pacing and overall story.

That's why there was so much backlash from fans, but nobody can deny that the moments with Elliott and Thornton on screen together were among its best.

We even got to see the pair take some shots at "The View"!

Hopefully, Elliott is an even larger role in season three. That's exactly what fans want to see. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

