Salma Hayek Went Topless In Behind-The-Scenes Look At Her SI Swimsuit Shoot

It's been a couple of days since Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced that it had finally taken Joe's advice and put content hero Salma Hayek on one of the covers of this year's issue. And the internet is still buzzing.

That's partly because the move to put the 58-year-old actress on the cover tugs at the heartstrings of Gen X. It's also because this week includes those who appear in the issue dumping out all kinds of content from their shoots.

And for cover models like Salma Hayek, there's media to do and extra eyeballs on whatever behind-the-scenes content that is shared.

Hayek was on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night showing Jimmy Fallon how to pose like a bikini model and talking about her shock at receiving the call from SI Swimsuit.

"I thought I was being punked. It was so surreal," she said to Fallon, who asked why that was the case. She responded, "I’m 58!"

Salma Hayek and her girls finally made it on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimwuit

"Already, when I was 20, I would look at this [magazine], ‘Oh my god, they’re so beautiful.’ And I knew that my body type was not what they were looking for," she added.

"And I never thought that one day I would be in it. Not even when I was young. And here we are, girls!"

Here we are indeed. Salma and her girls made it. Better late than never. Speaking of her girls, she had her girls out in the behind-the-scenes look at her shoot she shared on Wednesday.

She shared that shoot here.

A shoot that Salma admitted to Fallon almost didn’t happen. She wanted to back out of it until a whale made an appearance and Bad Bunny started playing.

We have a whale, some Bad Bunny music, and the Senior Director of Content of OutKick to thank for making this happen. What a time to be alive!