Salma Hayek's 90s Casting Photo Has The Internet's Attention

Salma Hayek has the internet's attention once again. This time, the now 58-year-old didn't have to jump on a treadmill and shake her ass in tribute to one of the greatest ass shakers that has ever existed.

That's worked before and if she ever wants to pull it back out of her bag of tricks, it will work again. There was far less effort required for her to grab eyeballs in the millions.

Hayek didn’t have to do anything at all in order to go viral this time around. I'm not talking about her throwing on a bikini, snapping a few reminders that she still has her fastball, then tossing them up on Instagram either.

Less effort than that. She didn’t have to do anything at all. A resurfaced casting photo of hers from the 90s did all the work. It evidently introduced some people to the version of Salma Hayek in her 20s.

For the rest of us, it served as another reminder of how truly incredible her run over several decades has been. The Twitter account PopCulture2000s posted the casting photo along with her resume and the caption, "salma hayek casting photo from 1995."

Salma Hayek's casting photo shows she hasn’t aged much from her 20s to her 50s

A couple of titles from the resume, including Fools Rush In, which wasn’t released until 1997, indicate that the photo could’ve been a couple of years older than the stated 95, but you get the idea.

Hayek has been an absolute rocket from back then through today.

The post has more than 4 million views since it was posted on Friday. In between comments about the fact that Hayek's resume includes movies after 1995, people are showing their respect for the legend.

One commenter wrote, "Salma Hayek been fire since fire was invented."

Well said. She has indeed "been fire since fire was invented." That sums the casting photo up perfectly. Those were sentiments shared by many, with another adding, "She was smoking everything walking. Damn."

"Salma Hayek, timeless beauty captured!," a third said.

"Iconic then. Iconic today. Legend tomorrow," another pointed out.

I don’t know how she, or many others for that matter, have managed to do it, but she needs to keep doing whatever it is she's doing. It's working.

Again, I don’t know what that is, but if it is some sort of secret Hollywood anti-aging club, or a live forever potion her billionaire husband has gotten his hands on, keep doing it.