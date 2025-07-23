Salma Hayak Dances In A Bikini While Sharing News Of Another SI Swimsuit Cover

You'll never convince me that a combination of her tireless work during bikini season and repeated calls from OutKick's Senior Director of Content to have her appear in an issue didn't land Salma Hayek on the cover of the 2025 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

That's the truth behind the actress ending up on the cover at 58 and nobody can tell me otherwise. Once they listened to the advice and realized the massive appeal that Hayek still has, SI Swimsuit put her on the cover of another issue.

The Mexican-born actress is on the cover of the 2025 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Mexico, too. The post announcing the cover reads in part: "Our cover goes beyond beauty: it celebrates the strength and pride of being Mexican."

That's enough to have Salma Hayek dancing in her bikini. That's exactly what she did in what appears to be some behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot she shared on Wednesday. The issue is out now, according to the actress.

One SI Swimsuit cover wasn't enough for Salma Hayek

As you can plainly see, Hayek still has some of those moves she showcased in movies like From Dusk Till Dawn. Fastball is there. The dance moves are still there.

You put both of them together, and you're looking at SI Swimsuit cover model material. Not one, but two covers. One of which happens to be the first edition.

You put that kind of pressure on someone else and I don’t know that you get the results that Salma Hayek produced here.

She might have had imposter syndrome when she first got the call, but she delivered. The same can't be said for everybody. This is how you enter the elite level and separate yourself from everyone else.