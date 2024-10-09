Sabrina Carpenter Gives Phillies Fans Hope After Performing In A Custom 69 Jersey

Philadelphia Phillies fans are hopeful that singer Sabrina Carpenter can save the team's season. She performed in Philly on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center in front of a sold-out hometown crowd.

While performing the show for her Short n’ Sweet tour, she made the opinionated moms in the crowd happy, at least for a short period of time, by trading her lingerie in for a custom Carpenter 69 Phillies jersey.

Carpenter added a message on her Instagram Story as well. It read, "hometown show!!! I can't believe i played the arena i grew up going to I love you forever Philly."

That's all fans who watched their team fall by the score of 7-2 on Tuesday night to the New York Mets needed to see to believe their luck is about to turn around.

Down two games to one in the National League Division Series and facing elimination on Wednesday, they have a feeling the Phillies are about to win the next two games to take the series.

Can Sabrina Carpenter provide the boost the Phillies need to keep their season alive?

That's easier said than done. This Mets team is a scrappy team that is playing good baseball at the right time. Some have even labeled the Mets a team of destiny.

If they take the series from the Phillies, there's a decent argument that they are. They're putting up a bunch of runs and are giving Mets fans a lot of hope that they can make a deep postseason run.

On the other side of the field, it might look like a desperate move by fans to find hope in the fact that Carpenter took the stage in a Phillies jersey. I get that, but crazy things happen in the postseason.

If the Phillies manage to win Game 4, it will be 100 percent because of Carpenter's performance in the 69 jersey. Then anything could happen in a winner take all Game 5 back in Philadelphia and confidence would be through the roof for fans.

Did Sabrina Carpenter just save the Phillies season? We shall see.