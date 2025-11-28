Russia Suffers Missile Disaster, Insane Footage Is Shocking: WATCH

Russia has a massive nuclear arsenal, and it's ICBMs play a huge role in its nuclear strategy.

Russia attempted to test a nuclear-capable missile, and it ended in disaster.

The Russian military maintains significant stockpiles of nuclear weapons, and Russia is one of the very few countries on the planet with a true nuclear triad.

A nuclear triad means that a country can deploy nuclear weapons from the land (missiles), the air (bombers) and by sea (submarine-launched missiles).

Russia is also in the process of testing new superweapons, which I would treat with extreme skepticism.

Russian missile launch ends in an embarrassing failure.

Russia attempted to test launch an ICBM on Friday, and it didn't go as planned. The launch at the Yasny range in the Orenburg region of Russia ended with the missile blowing up almost immediately, according to Defence Blog.

Footage being shared by OSINT accounts shows the missile's booster seemingly being the problem. You can check out the absolutely wild footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tough look for Russian strongman Vladimir Putin and his military forces. Remember four years ago when people thought Russia had an incredibly tough military?

Well, Putin's forces still can't beat Ukraine and now can't successfully test fire an ICBM. The perception of the Russian bear has been completely shattered, and that's a good thing.

Is Russia still a threat? Yes, but not because of its navy, ground forces or air forces. It's a threat because it still has thousands of nuclear weapons. Nobody would fear Russia, if it weren't for that fact.

That's the sole reason anyone has to take Putin and Russia seriously. A conventional war between NATO and Russia would be over within weeks, and airspace control would be established by American jets in the opening hours.

Better luck next time, Putin! Seems like he's going to need it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.