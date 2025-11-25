Black Ops Soldiers Caught On Camera With Epic Weapon, Will Terrify America's Enemies

An epic photo of Delta Force rocking it in Iraq is going viral on Instagram.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a HUGE fan of Delta Force. The Tier One military unit is the world's premier counter-terrorism, direct action and hostage rescue unit.

It's never going to be a good time for the bad guys when they show up. That's a guarantee you can take to the bank.

Epic Delta Force photo goes viral.

The popular Instagram account @jsoc_archive shared an epic photo of two Delta Force operators from A Squadron in Iraq in 2004. A Squadron is one of CAG's four assault squadrons. Members are required to pass selection and then OTC.

The operators were also heavily armed.

Not only were the two operators in the photo wearing full combat kit, but one appeared to be firing some kind of a rocket launcher.

Check out the awesome photo taken more than 20 years ago, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Like I said above, it's always going to be a bad time for the bad guys when these dudes show up on target. There's just no other way to sum it up.

Tier One operators, whether in the Navy, Army or Air Force, are the most elite and highly-skilled operators on the planet. No other country or military unit comes close.

And before you all email me screaming about how I left off the Marines, I love the Marines, but they don't have a dedicated Tier One unit. I can tell you, and it's well-documented, that Marines have served at other Tier One units.

What do you think of the world of Delta Force and Tier One operations? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.