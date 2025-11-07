Epic Photo Of Secret Black Ops Soldiers Goes Viral, Is Reminder Of American Power

Another epic photo of Delta Force operators has hit the internet.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of the United States military. We have the world's greatest military, and it's not close.

Our military is capable of doing things other countries can't dream of accomplishing. Anyone who says there's a military on the planet better than ours is an idiot who should be ignored.

Delta Force photo goes viral.

When it comes to what America does better than the rest of the world, special operations is right near the top of the list. The United States has five Tier One units tasked with different jobs and responsibilities.

When it comes to crushing bad guys and rescuing hostages, Delta Force is who answers the call. The elite counter-terror and direct action unit is legendary, but little is known about it publicly.

It did much of the heavy lifting during the GWOT and continues to operate in the shadows. Over the past few years, more information about The Unit has come out, and that includes a lot of cool photos.

A new one was shared on Instagram by the popular military account @JSOC_archive, and it's definitely worth checking out. It features multiple operators, including one in full combat gear with a rifle.

Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's always guaranteed to be a terrible time for the bad guys when those dudes show up on target. It's a curtain call for whoever they're hunting.

There's no more lethal unit on the planet than CAG (SEAL Team 6 is the military's other premier direct action unit), and we should all be grateful these dudes are on our side.

Delta operators are tasked with the country's most dangerous missions, and failure isn't an option.

What is your favorite Special Operations unit? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.