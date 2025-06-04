Insane Photos Show Russia's Bomber Fleet Destroyed After Surprise Attack

Incredible photos show the extensive damage Russia's strategic bomber fleet suffered during a surprise attack.

Ukraine launched a gusty and bold sneak attack on Russia's strategic bomber fleet over the weekend using drones.

Drones loaded with drones parked near bases deep in Russia opened up and unloaded their payloads. It's the most devastating attack Russia has suffered since the war began.

One of Vladimir Putin's three legs of his nuclear triad has been crippled.

Satellite photos show damage to Russia's bomber fleet.

Satellite photos released by Maxar show the incredible damage inflicted on aircraft at Belaya and Olenya airbases. Multiple bombers are completely obliterated.

You can check out the shocking photos below.

All eyes are now on how Russia will respond. Some are calling the attack Russia's Pearl Harbor, but I'd be hesitant to use that language and terminology.

We all know what happened after America was attacked at Pearl Harbor. We steamrolled Japan in brutal fashion. The people using the term to amp up Ukraine don't seem to understand history.

Putin will absolutely want to show strength, and his retaliatory options will be deep. Having said that, it's still one of the most incredible moments of the war, and the people in Ukraine responsible for planning it managed to pull it off in masterful fashion.

What do you think about Ukraine's surprise attack on Russia's strategic bomber fleet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.