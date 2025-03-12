Unhinged Democrat Posts Wildly Embarrassing Video, Footage Is Humiliating: WATCH

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro broke one of the main rules on the internet:

Never go cringe.

Democrats have fully embraced posting stupid videos, antics and stunts online during the second administration of President Donald Trump.

I guess they think going fully online is a way to win elections instead of *checks notes* finding ways to connect with regular Americans.

Perhaps they simply want Republicans to stay in power forever. It's a bold strategy, and so far, has been a disaster.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro posts incredibly cringe video.

Well, I hope you're sitting down because we have an all-time video, courtesy of Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro.

The Democrat from Connecticut is known for being one of the most liberal members of the government, and she's really outdone herself with the video below.

Give it a watch, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I don't know who is advising these politicians, but I hope they have a job forever. This is the greatest ammo possible for mocking the unhinged left.

Again, it's almost like they want Republicans to never lose power. Fine by me if that's the case!

Nothing says fresh and relevant like an 82-year-old Congresswoman posting cringe content online. It warms the soul.

People were also quick to weigh in with reactions, and it's safe to say they came away with the same assessment that I did.

Never go full-cringe, folks. It doesn't end well. That's one lesson the Democrats clearly aren't learning, and the OutKick crew is here to soak it all up. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.