The Rock Thinks It's OK For People To Sing In Movie Theaters

The Rock wants to ruin your movie theater experience.

No, not by seeing another one of his awful-selling movies in the recently released ‘Red One,’ but by saying that he believes theatergoers should be allowed to sing while watching a movie!

The heated debate comes after AMC Theaters issued guidelines telling Wicked attendees to please refrain from singing out loud during the movie musical. Despite the theater's pleas, Wicked fans from across the country STILL ended up singing and dancing while frustrating those who wanted to go and experience the actual movie, and not John over there singing off-key during it.

"Sing! You’ve paid your hard-earned money for a ticket, and you've gone into a musical, and you’re into it. Sing," Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently said during a premiere screening of Moana 2.

"Especially if you love music - that's the fun part!" the former wrestler continued.

No, Dwayne, no it's not.

IS IT EVER OKAY TO SING IN THE MOVIE THEATER?

Because on the flip side, imagine paying that same amount of money for an overpriced movie ticket, stale popcorn, Pepsi that tastes like p*ss, and then having to sit next to people who are wailing away, ruining movie lines by saying them ahead of time and much more.

I'm not exaggerating when I tell you about the movie theater mayhem that's currently going on, as TikTok is full of examples of the Worst Wicked people singing as if they're with friends in their living room and not in a packed movie theater.

That'd be like The Rock stepping into a wrestling ring and grabbing the microphone and all the fans ruining his trademark, "If you smell what the Rock is cooking," before he even gets to say it himself.

Surely he can't really believe in the audience singing out loud, can he? Well, the only logical explanation I can make for it is that Johnson is trying to win over Wicked moviegoers and perhaps thinks that by getting their back in the singing debate, that some will then go and see his Red One film, which cost $250 million to make and has only grossed a disappointing $110 million after being in theaters for a week and a half.

If The Rock believes in singing out loud, then I sure smell what he's cooking, and I think it stinks.