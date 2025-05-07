Stephen A. Smith, RG III At Odds Over Bill Belichick Relationship

Stephen A. Smith and Robert Griffin III are the latest to speak out about Bill Belichick's headache of a relationship that he's in with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson.

The two sports personalities, however, offer differing opinions on what exactly Jordon's effect will have on Belichick as he enters his first season as head coach of the UNC Tar Heels football team. Whereas Stephen A. Smith believes Bill will be playing it cool, calm and collected, RG III (and his wife) think otherwise and say that the GOAT football coach may have bitten off more than he can chew.

"I don't imagine it will be [a problem]," Smith told People in an exclusive interview. "Bill Belichick is relatively private, and they can try to get in his business, but he's reluctant to talk to begin with, and that's even about football. So you certainly know he's not going to get into things about his personal life," the First Take host continued.

IS BILL BELICHICK'S GIRLFRIEND INTERFERING TOO MUCH?

Yes, that's true. Belichick has historically hated the media and has always been very short and to the point with his answers - he's not exactly the type of person one is bringing over to Thanksgiving dinner, needless to say. However, that is EXACTLY why it is a distraction - because Belichick is making it become one by parading her (or vice versa) around town and to events and, most recently, to UNC's football practice session.

I'm sorry, but what in the world is Jordon Hudson doing at a UNC practice session in April? Oh, and in case anyone forgot, Bill also brought her to his now-infamous CBS interview in which she reportedly kept nagging and cutting off the CBS anchor from asking certain questions to Bill as he gears up for a BOOK TOUR of all things. A Bill Belicihck book tour? Who thought this was going to be a good idea where he has to answer the same questions over and over again? What could possibly go wrong? Well, everything, even if Stephen A. Smith doesn't think it is.

RG III AND HIS WIFE DISAGREE

RG III came up with a different conclusion to the Belichick drama.

"Bill Belichick is the Greatest Head Coach in NFL History, but his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is becoming a problem. Bill can date whoever he wants, but his relationship has become the one thing he always hated as a coach, a DISTRACTION for his UNC Football team," the former Washington Commanders quarterback tweeted above a clip of him and his wife discussing the couple on their podcast.

"I've had enough. Love is love, but this woman's [actions] are a major red flag," Griffin continued.

"I would want to say, happy wife, happy life, but she's not even a fiancée," Griffin's wife Grete added in pure Desperate Housewives, Bravo TV sassiness. RG III agreed, calling it "hella weird," before then adding some ridiculous over-the-top comments about how 70-year-olds should be dealing with grandchildren and traveling the world rather than dating women 40+ years younger than them.

BOTH STEPHEN A. AND RG III ARE WRONG

Even though I don't make nearly as much money as Smith or RG III, let me educate them and all of you on what the truth of the matter is: wins are the only thing that are on Belichick's side right now.

If UNC starts winning once the college football season begins, then guess what - Jordon ISN'T a distraction and all is well in Belichick's world of butterflies and ice cream trips on sunny Sunday afternoons.

But should the Tar Heels start off slowly and lose a couple of games? Then it will be all hell breaking loose both on campus as, for the first time in a long time, Belichick won't be able to control the narrative and the story, something that Jordon also seems to want to do as well, based on her actions so far.

If losing happens, then you can expect the media to immediately start digging around more and confronting the couple with more questions than they'd like to answer, as well as school officials "leaking" stories and reports to the press as well.

For years, Bill Belichick was able to do what he did best and coach his players to victory while the BS all around him had no effect. It's vitally important that he's able to focus and do that again in his new college career. The only issue, however: Will he be allowed to?

