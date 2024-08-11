Road Rage Incident Ends In A Knockout As A Lesson In Sometimes It's Better To Keep Driving Is Handed Out

Rarely are there road rage incidents where those involved walk away feeling good about what took place. Despite this knowledge, there's no shortage of people ready and willing to engage in the behavior.

There's something that happens to some behind the wheel that they just cannot control. They'll follow other vehicles then wait for them to come to a stop and get out to start throwing punches.

It doesn't make sense and, in most cases, whatever angered one or both drivers isn't worth it. This is one of those road rage incidents that falls into the not worth it category.

It all started when one of the drivers took a late left turn in front of the other. It's an indefensible move that's for sure, but it's definitely not one you turn around to confront the other driver over.

You keep driving, let the anger build, and go home to take out on your family. This guy had other plans. He immediately turns around and heads back to confront the other driver, who, after turning in front of the other vehicle, came to a stop.

The driver throws his vehicle, which appears to be company owned, in park and jumps out with a head full of steam. The other driver gets out to meet him and, after a brief verbal exchange, the driver with a head full of steam throws a flying headbutt at the other guy.

Things do not end well for the road rage driver pursuing the fight here

He continues the assault on his stunned opponent when another guy comes jogging over to break things up. This third guy then becomes the focus of the angry driver's energy.

He throws a punch and a knee at the attempted peacemaker, which causes the guy to back away. The angry driver keeps moving forward and gives the guy trying to break the fight up no option but to throw a punch of his own.

The right hook landed on the button and knocked the road rage instigator out cold. This is undeniably not the first time he's thrown a punch.

It's possible, however, it is the first time he's handed out a lesson in "sometimes it's better to keep driving." As the kids say, play stupid games, win stupid prizes.