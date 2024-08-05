Two Men Get In Road Rage Brawl On The Vegas Strip: VIDEO

Road rage is a hell of a drug.

I've never understood why people embrace anything related to road rage for one very simple reason:

You simply do not know what someone is capable of doing.

You might think you're a super tough guy and want to send a message on the road. In reality, the other guy might be ready to throw bullets your way at the first sign of trouble. The best way to avoid issues is to not engage in them to begin with.

That's a message two people in Las Vegas apparently never got.

Las Vegas road rage incident results in a fight.

The popular Vegas X account @LasVegasLocally posted a video early Monday morning of two guys straight up throwing haymakers in the middle of The Strip.

It's not clear what sparked the road rage incident, but it was clear neither was afraid to mix it up. Watch the shocking footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Why? Why are we brawling on The Strip in the street? Not only is fighting stupid in general, but fighting on concrete or asphalt is next level dumb. Someone can easily die if they fall and hit their head wrong.

You know what else might hit you if you decide to throw punches in the middle of the street? A car. Yet, none of that deterred these two men from getting it on.

If you're brawling in Las Vegas instead of *checks notes* doing literally anything else, then you're doing Sin City all wrong. Go hit up the blackjack tables or grab some beers with the boys.

Don't get out of your car and get in a fight. It's shocking that even needs to be said, but here we are.

Finally, I don't share this story often, but I will for the OutKick readers. A man once followed me to a place owned by my family because of a road rage incident. That was more than 14 years ago, and I still sometimes think about it. I don't think that guy realized at the moment how close he came to having the worst day of his life all because he wanted to pretend to be Tony Soprano for a quick moment. Without getting into specifics of how it all played out, trespassing on someone's land in Wisconsin in a threatening manner is a very bad idea 100% of the time. Like I said, avoid road rage moments at all costs. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.