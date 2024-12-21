RIP Party City

Party City is officially turning its lights off as the nearly 800 stores across the country were informed yesterday that the party is over.

On Friday, Party City CEO Barrry Litwin informed all employees that it was "necessary to commence a wind down process immediately," and that despite multiple attempts, the company was unable to keep things going.

All stores will be closed by February 28th. However, all corporate employees received the worst news possible after being informed that they would be losing their jobs immediately. Just 5 days before Christmas!

The company cited difficulties from inflation and debt, among other reasons for shutting down its stores.

Meanwhile, social media has NOT taken the news well, as "Party City" was trending across multiple platforms last night as many people are now wondering where they're going to get their balloons, costumes, or just random things that everyone was used to the store having for the past 40 years.

Hundreds of people have tweeted that they are not happy with the Party City closures, especially as it signifies another end of an era. Many people were citing that there is no more Blockbuster, Radio Shack, Circuit City and other once popular retail locations, and now Party City has fallen victim to it as well.

I am one of them as well. Let's be honest, for as great as Amazon is for getting anything you want delivered right to your doorstep, there is something sad about not being able to walk into stores like we used to. Whether it's Toys 'R' Us or Party City, the younger generations are absolutely missing out on being able to just LIVE for even a few moments away from the digital world.

Real talk though - where am I supposed to get balloons now that Party City is closing though?



