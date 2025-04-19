Country Music Star Makes Impressive Hunting Kill, Photos Are Epic

Riley Green bagged himself an awesome turkey.

Green is known for being one of the most talented men in country music. All he does is crank out hit after hit.

He's built a massive following in the country music world, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a huge fan. The dude is awesome, but music isn't his only skill.

The "Jesus Saves" singer is also a very impressive outdoorsman.

*RELATED: Country Music Stars Go Viral For Awesome Reason, Video Has Fans Buzzing: WATCH*

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Riley Green smokes massive turkey.

The incredibly popular country star hopped on Instagram this week to reveal that he bagged a huge turkey on his day off.

"This what happens when they finally give ya boy a day off during turkey season," Green wrote on the epic photos.

Check out the kill below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That turkey is going to look beautiful hanging in a mancave or lounge. I can already see the mount in my mind, and I love it.

Admittedly, I've never been a turkey hunter, but I respect the hell out of people who are. It takes some solid shot placement with a shotgun to take one of those beasts down, and judging from the weapon sitting on the ground, that's exactly what Green pulled off.

This is also far from the only major kill the country star has to his name. Check out the gorgeous buck he took down last November.

Hopefully, he cracked a cold beer to celebrate. There's no doubt Riley Green earned it. Have a fun hunting story you want to share? Let me know about it at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Love all things hunting/fishing/camping/outdoors? Follow OutKick OutDoors on Instagram and TikTok!