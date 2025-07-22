Country Music Star Teases New Song, Fans Go Crazy: WATCH

Riley Green is one of the most popular singers in America.

Riley Green appears to have more new music on the way.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge fan of Riley's work, and I'm certainly not alone in that feeling. The man is a superstar in the country music world, and for good reason.

He makes a lot of great music and seems like the ultimate bro. It's great to see him having success, and he's now teased a new song.

Riley Green teases new song.

Green hopped on Instagram last week to drop a look at his new song "Got That From You" - which hasn't been released yet.

There's no timeline for when he might officially drop it for his fans, but it's clear they're already excited.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans were quick to share reactions in the comments, and there's no doubt they're hyped up for "Got That From You":

He could sing the alphabet and I would be like … wow that spoke to me

Love this man♥️

Great song! We’re ready for this one and My Way to be released. Also, rocking those jorts, RG!

I can smell another favorite with this one.

Amazing ❤️❤️

"This broken heart I keep pearl snap hidden " is gold!

More n more n more PLEASE!!!❤️🔥

The video from Green also has more than 77,000 likes as of publishing. The man is absolutely cooking right now.

It's great to see.

Green also recently released his new song "Bartender in Destin," and I can't recommend it enough. It's the perfect summer country song.

You can give that one a listen below.

Let's hope Green continues to absolutely crush it. It's what the country music world needs. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.