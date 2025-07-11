Country Music Star Drops Impressive New Song, Fans Share Fun Reactions: LISTEN

Riley Green dropped his new song "Bartender in Destin" for fans on Friday.

Green is one of the biggest names in country music, and his music spans the entire spectrum of the genre.

His songs can tell powerful stories and can also be fun drinking songs around a bonfire with buddies on a crisp summer night.

Well, it appears he's run off and done it again.

Riley Green releases new song "Bartender in Destin."

Riley Green dropped several acoustic versions of songs for fans Friday, and the "Midtown Sessions" EP included his new song "Bartender in Destin."

It's exactly what fans have come to expect from Green. Give it a listen below.

As you'd expect, it didn't take fans long at all to weigh in with reactions in the comments on YouTube. Check out some of the responses below:

It’s an amazing song ❤️❤️❤️💚💚🦆🎶🎼🎵🎸

This man simply cannot make a bad song

Cheers 🍻 to a great song ! ❤

Found riley green accidentally like last month and now top 3 country artist

Absolutely 💯 fire 🔥 love it Riley ❤❤❤

Now I wanna go too Destin

Nice job Riley

It's been a ton of fun watching Riley Green continue to dominate the country music genre. The only two singers with more draw at this point might be Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan.

He's locked in right behind them in the rankings, and he's shown no signs of his momentum slowing down.

What do you think of Green's new song?