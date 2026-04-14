Country Music Star Sparks Frenzy With New Song Tease, Fans Go Wild: LISTEN

Riley Green has new music coming, and it'll be paired with his appearance in a "Yellowstone" spinoff.

Riley Green continues to tease new music.

Green has become one of the major faces in the country music world, and for good reason. He's responsible for several mega-hits, and has built himself a very loyal and committed audience.

He also did it seemingly over a pretty short period of time. Green's career explosion over just the past couple years is nothing short of remarkable.

Now, he's spinning up the web with a new song tease.

Riley Green teases more new music

Riley Green teased his new song "May Way" on Monday, and this song is going to go mainstream pretty much from the jump.

More on that later.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, the comments were popping immediately with some of the following:

Love it ❤🎉

Beautiful ❤❤

Beautiful song Riley!

Can you release an acoustic version please!

Beautiful ❤

Now, remember when I said this is going to hit mainstream sooner than later? Well, the reason for that is simple.

Green indicated with an Instagram post that the song will appear in the "Yellowstone" spinoff "Marshalls." The "Jesus Saves" singer is slated to appear in an upcoming storyline as one of Kayce's former Navy SEAL teammates.

Lastly, Green also teased another upcoming song titled "Imagine That." Check it out below, and make sure to send me your thoughts on his music at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.