Country Star Sparks Internet Frenzy With New Music Preview, Fans Go Wild: WATCH

Riley Green teased a new song that appears to be titled "Imagine That."

Riley Green whipped fans into a frenzy after hopping on Instagram to preview some new music.

As OutKick readers know, the "Jesus Saves" singer has become one of the biggest names in country music, and has built an unreal following.

The man's music covers a wide spectrum. He can take listeners on an emotional roller coaster or drop tracks that hit hard while drinking a beer in some warm weather.

He covers it all, and now he has some new music on the way.

Riley Green teases new music.

The talented singer posted an Instagram video Monday night of him previewing a new song that appears to be titled "Imagine That."

As expected, the video immediately went viral, and it is currently closing in on 50,000 likes on the platform.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It took no time at all for people in the comments to explode with hype and reactions:

Love it ❤️👏

cmon now !!!!🔥

My favorite song love it 🔥🔥❤️

Dang! So good! ❤️

Stop! I need another album RN!😩❤️

Love it!

Yasss 😍

Imagine that

There is no official release date for Green dropping new tracks on streaming platforms, but I have no doubt it'll blow up whenever he does. That's a guarantee you can take to the bank. Let me know your thoughts on his music at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.