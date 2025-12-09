Country Music Star Battles Big Marlin In Epic Fishing Video Featuring Terrible Weather: WATCH

Country singer Riley Green battled it out with a marlin in an epic video making the rounds online.

Green is one of the most popular acts in country music, and he's responsible for some of the biggest current hits in the genre.

However, he's much more than just a talented singer. He's also a huge outdoorsman. In fact, he's such a big hunter that, instead of having his last name in his Instagram handle, the "Jesus Saves" singer has "duckman" in his handle as a hat tip to his love of duck hunting and the outdoors.

Riley Green battles marlin in awesome fishing video.

Green regularly shares fun outdoors content online, and that now includes an epic video of him reeling in a big marlin.

He shared a video of himself fighting a 300-pound marlin off the coast of Costa Rica, and he even had his hands on its spear at one point. The video is made much cooler by the fact he was trying to haul it in while dealing with heavy rain. Sounds like something straight out of an Ernest Hemingway story.

"Got my butt whipped by a 300 pound blue marlin today… hard to beat it," Green wrote in the video shared over the weekend.

You can watch two videos of the battle below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While we generally stick to mostly hunting content here at OutKick, it's always fun to mix in some fishing action.

That's exactly what Green brought his millions of fans by reeling in a 300-pound marlin. As crazy as it sounds, a 300-pound marlin is certainly big, but that is nowhere near as big as some marlin can get.

It's not unusual for blue and black marlin to weigh north of 1,000 pounds. That's not a fish at that size. It's a weapon.

What do you think about Green's fishing adventure that resulted in snatching a marlin? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.