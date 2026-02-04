Country Star Sparks Frenzy Online With New Song Tease, Feels Like A Guaranteed Hit: LISTEN

Riley Green is going viral on Instagram after teasing his new song "Just Me."

Riley Green has the internet chatting after teasing a new song.

Green is an OutKick reader favorite and has become a top three country singer. The man has pumped out a lot of hits, has cultivated a massive following and never takes his foot off the gas.

The "Jesus Saves" singer has been on an absolutely unbelievable roll, and he's even managed to find some time to get some hunting trophies when he's not singing.

Talk about a person who can do it all.

Riley Green teases new song.

Well, Green has done it again when it comes to making the internet pop. He shared a video this week teasing his new song "Just Me," and it definitely sounds like this one will fly up the charts once it's released.

The video already has more than 68,500 likes. Fans can't get enough. Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Riley Green knows how to move the needle in the country music world, and that's exactly what he did with the short song tease above.

I have a solid feeling he's going to be in for a monster 2026. The talented singer has a bunch of tour dates stacked up starting in March and rolling right through November.

He's going to be selling out venues, printing money and clearly has new music on the way. Is he crafting another album?

Time will tell, but you don't write songs to have them gather dust on a shelf.

What do you think about Riley Green's music? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.