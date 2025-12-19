Country Star Does Bone-Chilling Performance Of Hit Song About Jesus: WATCH

Riley Green continues to prove he's an incredible talent.

Green has become one of the most popular men in music, and he's absolutely crushing it in the country music genre.

His music covers the entire spectrum of country music. It can be great for a bonfire drinking beers with the boys, and it can also cut to the soul.

Riley Green does incredible "Jesus Saves" performance.

One of Green's most famous and powerful songs is "Jesus Saves." The song tells the tragic story of a man's life, and despite the horrors unfolding, the main character of the song continues to have rock solid faith in Christianity.

It's simply an incredible track, and Green gave a bone-chilling performance of it this week on "The Voice" finale.

Give it a watch below

That's the kind of song that hits you strongly in the emotions. Incredible job by Riley Green, and fans were quick to show plenty of support in the comments:

Saddest country song ever.

Riley great song and performance love you're music ❤️

Love this song

Compassion here on earth and lots of love to give to people to make everyone life better❤ I think everyone has pieces of reality hitting home🙏🏼❤️

Love ya Riley I watched and loved your performance you done a great job ! ❤

Jesus Saves. 🙏🏻 Amen

Riley has an amazing voice

I love this song. This was the first song I ever heard from you. ❤❤

Great voice

Great singer and songwriter!❤

One of my favs

Jesus saves

Riley Green is definitely here for the long haul in country music, and that's a win for fans everywhere. I have no doubt he'll keep cranking out hits.