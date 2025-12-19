Country Star Does Bone-Chilling Performance Of Hit Song About Jesus: WATCH

"Jesus Saves" is one of Riley Green's most popular songs.

Riley Green continues to prove he's an incredible talent.

Green has become one of the most popular men in music, and he's absolutely crushing it in the country music genre.

His music covers the entire spectrum of country music. It can be great for a bonfire drinking beers with the boys, and it can also cut to the soul.

Country Stars Set Internet On Fire With Incredible Duet: WATCH

Riley Green is an incredibly talented country singer. He's one of the most popular country acts in the country. (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Riley Green does incredible "Jesus Saves" performance.

One of Green's most famous and powerful songs is "Jesus Saves." The song tells the tragic story of a man's life, and despite the horrors unfolding, the main character of the song continues to have rock solid faith in Christianity.

It's simply an incredible track, and Green gave a bone-chilling performance of it this week on "The Voice" finale.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's the kind of song that hits you strongly in the emotions. Incredible job by Riley Green, and fans were quick to show plenty of support in the comments:

  • Saddest country song ever.
  • Riley great song and performance love you're music ❤️
  • Love this song
  • Compassion here on earth and lots of love to give to people to make everyone life better❤ I think everyone has pieces of reality hitting home🙏🏼❤️
  • Love ya Riley I watched and loved your performance you done a great job ! ❤
  • Jesus Saves. 🙏🏻 Amen
  • Riley has an amazing voice
  • I love this song. This was the first song I ever heard from you. ❤❤
  • Great voice
  • Great singer and songwriter!❤
  • One of my favs
  • Jesus saves
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Riley Green attends the 2025 CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

Riley Green is going viral for a performance of "Jesus Saves" on the finale of "The Voice." (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

Riley Green is definitely here for the long haul in country music, and that's a win for fans everywhere. I have no doubt he'll keep cranking out hits. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.