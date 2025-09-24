Country Star Brings Random Fan On Stage, And She Shocks The Crowd: WATCH

Riley Green has a history of bringing fans on stage to sing with him, and it often leads to viral moments.

Country star Riley Green gifted fans another incredible moment after bringing someone on stage.

Green is one of the most popular men in country music for many reasons. One of the biggest is that he comes off as a legitimately rock solid dude who genuinely loves his fans.

One of his most popular things is that he loves to bring random fans on stage to perform with him, and it's led to some incredible video footage going viral.

Riley Green goes viral again with another fan performance.

Well, buckle up because the popular country singer, once again, managed to find a random fan capable of putting on a show.

He brought a woman on stage during a recent performance in Glasgow, according to Whiskey Riff, and the end result was absolute gold.

Did Riley Green do it again or did Riley Green do it again? The man's ability to put on a show is outstanding, and the fact he engages so heavily with the audience makes it even better.

At this point, I'm surprised more singers aren't doing the same thing in order to generate viral moments like Green.

Below is one of my favorite moments when the "Jesus Saves" singer brought a Marine on stage to sing Jamey Johnson's "In Color."

It's definitely worth checking out if you haven't seen it before.

It's great to see someone in entertainment who isn't a complete and total clown. Let's hope Green keeps crushing it and providing fans awesome moments.