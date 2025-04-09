Country Music Star Has Epic Reaction To Fight Breaking Out During Concert, Drops The Hammer: WATCH

Don't show up to a Riley Green concert expecting to make a disturbance and get away with it.

The country music superstar is currently on tour, and as one of the biggest acts in the genre, he certainly doesn't have a hard time selling tickets.

The "Jesus Sings" singer packs venues wherever he goes. People pay their money to see a show, and that's exactly what he gives them.

He also has *ZERO* tolerance for idiots in attendance.

Riley Green breaks up fight during concert.

Green was performing at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada when a pair of fans started fighting, according to Whiskey Riff.

He wasn't having it.

Green immediately stopped the show, called out the fans and proceeded to give him the book while embarrassing them for being idiots.

Check out the awesome moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans were quick to throw their support behind Green's handling of the situation:

How it’s done!

I swear this is a canon event for every country singer

He handled it well

Get um Riley

Respectfully handled. Great job Riley.

Good job Riley

Go get Riley

He handle that so very well. I love it when artist is performing and stop to address an issue. Ppl come to have a great time not to fight.

I will never understand people who spend a lot of money to attend concerts and sporting events, and then decide it's a good time to start throwing punches.

To be clear, outside of a serious situation where safety is at risk, there's never a reason to fight. It doesn't make you cool or tough.

It makes you an idiot, and it shouldn't be tolerated. If you're going to ruin the experience for everyone else, then get the hell out.

That was Riley's reaction, and he delivered it in blunt fashion.

Props to Green for handling it like a pro, and not letting the foolishness of others destroy a good time for everyone else who bought a ticket. Let me know what you think about how he handled the situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.