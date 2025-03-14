Country Star Sets Internet On Fire With New Song, Fans Are Going Crazy: LISTEN

Riley Green has the internet talking after teasing a new song.

Green is one of the biggest talents in country music, and he's exploded in popularity over the past couple of years.

The man is on an unstoppable run, and he's been teasing a lot of music over the past couple of months. He previously dropped a new album in 2024 and is currently on tour.

Riley Green teases new song.

Well, his fans are in for another treat because he hopped on Instagram to tease a new song titled "My Way."

While I don't want to declare anything a hit before hearing the full song, it certainly sounds like "My Way" might be Green's next big track.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, his fans immediately weighed in and were very impressed. Check out some of the reactions below:

The red wine coffee cup lyric + the guitar riffs 😮‍💨🤌🏼 giving ALL the frissons! Can’t wait for this one to drop

You should win an award of the category country music

This man keeps writing hits after hits.

Cut it! We need some Friday releases!

This song will blow up. What a great song-so beautiful.

Someone pick me up, off the floor. I just melted like butter

This is Burger King and you can 100% Have it Your Way.

Does this mean we’re getting another album? 🔥 👏👏

King have it your way, no one is stopping you

Love it!!! Sounds perfect!

Cool Song!

Duckman you ever miss?

There's nothing to get the blood pumping like Riley Green teasing a new song. That's something that will always bring country music fans together.

The man is outrageously talented when it comes to singing, and he's also a very solid hunter, which might be even cooler.

Let's hope Green keeps crushing it, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.