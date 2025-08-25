Fan Throws Very Unexpected Object At Country Music Star: WATCH

Is throwing a spandex bodysuit at a singer the new normal?

Throwing stuff on stages during concerts isn't rare, but Riley Green experienced an unexpected object appearing at his feet.

I'm a big fan of Riley Green. That, of course, isn't a secret at all. The man is a mega-star in the country genre, and he's also a huge hunter.

It's like he was built in a lab for the OutKick audience.

Fan throws spandex bodysuit at Riley Green during show.

Well, the legend of Riley Green continues to grow. The "Jesus Saves" singer was doing a show in Nampa, Idaho this past weekend, according to Whiskey Riff…..when a fan threw something I've never seen thrown before at a concert:

A spandex bodysuit.

Bras are as standard as it gets when it comes to throwing stuff on stage during concerts. Bodysuit? Not at all.

You can watch Green's confused and funny reaction in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

We've seen a lot of crazy things over the years. I can safely say I've never seen a fan (hopefully, a female fan!) toss a spandex bodysuit on stage.

That's certainly a new one. To Green's credit, he hardly missed a beat while picking it up and examining what was in front of him.

Just like a big football game, you can't let the distractions break you down. You have to stay focused on the big prize.

Welcome to the world of country music. You never know what's going to happen. Hit me with your thoughts on the moment and Green's reaction at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.