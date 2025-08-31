Country Star Sets Internet On Fire With Several Awesome New Songs: LISTEN

Riley Green released a bunch of new music from the deluxe version of 'Don't Mind If I Do'

Riley Green has country music fans rocking after dropping a ton of new music Friday.

Green has been teasing a lot of new tracks going back to the start of 2025. The man's ability to captivate the genre's attention is truly elite.

We all knew a lot of unreleased songs were on the way, but you never know what you're going to get until it happens.

Well, I'm here to tell you that it's all awesome.

Riley Green releases six new songs

Green released the deluxe version of his hit album "Don't Mind If I Do" (originally released in 2024), and it includes six new previously unreleased tracks. As his fans have come to expect, all six are very on-brand and are the perfect additions to his music catalog.

You can listen to all six new songs below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Riley Green's domination of country music is unmatched. The dude is on a generational run, and dropping six new songs on the Friday before the first full Saturday of college football is a hell of a way to prepare for the weekend.

What a great bro move for everyone out there. We're doing a lot of winning right now, and I have no plans of slowing down.

I can't wait to watch Green continue to crush it. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.